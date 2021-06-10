Three new wildfires in the NWT’s Dehcho

Three new NWT wildfires have been discovered in the past 24 hours – all in the Dehcho – joining one existing fire in the same region.

None of the Dehcho’s active fires were human-caused and all were listed as out of control as of Thursday morning. An out-of-control fire isn’t necessarily a threat or cause for concern, depending on its size and location.

The Dehcho’s first fire of the year, near the Ndulee ferry crossing on the Mackenzie River heading to and from Wrigley, has now been burning for a week.

Dry weather and wind are affecting the fire’s growth, said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The fire has burned approximately 4,531 hectares.

“Establishing a fire perimeter under current conditions has been assessed as unlikely,” wrote the territorial government on its website, saying its focus is on protecting property and infrastructure in the area – like the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Optic Line, a Northwestel microwave tower, Enbridge valve stations, and cabins along the road.

Firefighters have been setting up sprinklers and conducting prescribed burns to protect these properties.

Currently, the infrastructure isn’t considered threatened and no communities are at immediate risk.

While the fire may “grow in the short term,” the territory said, rain later this week is expected to help slow the fire.

An NWT live fire map shows the locations of the three newest fires. Of those, the first is east of Fort Liard, a second lies between Fort Simpson and Little Doctor Lake to the west, and a third has appeared southeast of Wrigley.

All are small in size.

Fire danger was on Thursday listed as extreme in Fort Simpson and high in Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte.