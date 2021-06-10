Fire breaks out at home in Yellowknife’s Range Lake

A fire broke out at a home in Yellowknife’s Range Lake neighbourhood, closing off Dagenais Drive on either side of Glick Court.

Fire crews were on the scene as of 11:30am on Thursday. Flames were occasionally visible leaping from the roof of a property at the corner of Glick and Dagenais.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately clear. Nearby residents said nobody had been hurt in the fire, though that was not immediately confirmed by local authorities.

Three fire trucks attended the fire and municipal enforcement officers blocked off the surrounding roads.

The City of Yellowknife, in a statement, asked residents to “avoid the area and plan an alternate route, if necessary, to allow access for emergency vehicles and operations.”

More follows.

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.

Smoke is seen from a house fire in Yellowknife’s Range Lake on June 10, 2021. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Fire crews at a June 10, 2021 house fire in Yellowknife. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Firefighters on Yellowknife’s Dagenais Drive. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio