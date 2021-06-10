Ten contacts isolating over new Yellowknife Covid-19 case

A non-resident worker based in Yellowknife has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the NWT’s chief public health officer said on Thursday.

In a statement, Dr Kami Kandola said “approximately 10 workplace contacts have been identified.” All were said to be isolating and doing well, including the individual with the positive test.

Dr Kandola said the positive test came from “required routine testing” and no public health exposures had been identified, including exposures on flights into the NWT.

The source of the transmission was not indicated. Kandola, however, said there was “no risk to the public.”