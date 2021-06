Tune in to Cabin Radio’s live stream from the Flood Buds support concert in aid of flooded families across the Northwest Territories.

The show begins at 8pm MT on Thursday evening, live from Yellowknife’s Northern Arts and Cultural Centre. It’ll feature gnarwhal, The Ditch Hearts, and Quantum Haze. The video will appear on this page and on Cabin Radio’s Facebook page.

To donate to the United Way flood fund via Music NWT, visit this link at any time during or after the show.