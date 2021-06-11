Boil-water advisory for Behchokǫ̀ is lifted

A boil-water advisory implemented for Behchokǫ̀ earlier this week has now been lifted, the territorial government said on Friday afternoon.

The NWT’s chief environmental health officer had earlier asked residents to boil their water over a “mechanical issue” at the community’s water treatment plant that resulted in muddied water.

Residents can now return to normal use of their water.

No illnesses associated with the problem at the plant were reported, the territory said, and water quality is now back at “acceptable levels.”