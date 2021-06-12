The annual North Slave Métis Alliance (NSMA) free fish fry on National Indigenous Peoples Day won’t be happening in Yellowknife this year due to the pandemic.

Joanne Taylor, who organizes the event, said NSMA was told it could not host the event in Somba Ke Civic Plaza on June 21, 2021, likely due to the number of people it draws.

“I have between 5,000 to 7,000 people every year,” she said – numbers far above the currently allowed 200-person cap for most outdoor gatherings. Larger events, like the fish fry, need to seek special approval to go ahead.

In a normal year, the community fish fry would be accompanied by other traditional Métis, Inuit and First Nations foods, music, and dancing at the downtown park.