A by-election has been announced for the Northwest Territories Monfwi district following the departure of longtime politician Jackson Lafferty.

In a press release on Friday, Elections NWT announced the Chief Electoral Officer will issue a writ of election to the returning officer for the Monfwi on June 28. If there is more than one eligible candidate and a vote is required, it will be held on July 27.

Lafferty resigned from his position as Monfwi MLA last week, during the final day of a week-long sitting of the Legislative Assembly. He spent 16 years as the elected representative for Behchokǫ̀, Gamèti, Wekweètì and Whatì.

He told CKLB he plans to run for Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief later this year.

The returning officer’s office will open in the Friendship Centre in Behchokǫ̀ on June 28 at 10am and will receive nomination papers until 2pm on July 2.

Monfwi residents can register to vote at http://www.electionsnwt.ca beginning June 14 until 6pm on July 23. Applications for absentee ballots by mail will be accepted on the site from June 14 until 2pm on July 17.