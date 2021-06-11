RCMP ask for help locating YK teen

Police in Yellowknife are asking for the public’s help to find Hayden Shae, a 13-year-old resident of the city.

The teenager was last seen in downtown Yellowknife at 5pm on Thursday evening. He is described as having brown hair and dark eyes, standing one metre 62 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall, and weighing approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds.)

Anyone who thinks they may have information on Shae’s whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111. They can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by texting “nwtnutips” plus the message to 274637.