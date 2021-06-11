Yellowknife

RCMP say 13-year-old reported missing is now safe

Last modified: June 12, 2021 at 9:29am

Cabin Radio

Advertisement.

Yellowknife RCMP say a 13-year-old who was reported missing in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon “has been located and is safe.”

In a short update on Saturday, police thanked the public for their assistance.

The teenager was originally reported missing after being last seen in downtown Yellowknife on Thursday evening.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.