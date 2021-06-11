Yellowknife RCMP say 13-year-old reported missing is now safe Published: June 11, 2021 at 5:03pm Ollie WilliamsJune 11, 2021 Last modified: June 12, 2021 at 9:29am Advertisement. Yellowknife RCMP say a 13-year-old who was reported missing in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon “has been located and is safe.” In a short update on Saturday, police thanked the public for their assistance. The teenager was originally reported missing after being last seen in downtown Yellowknife on Thursday evening. Advertisement. Advertisement. Related