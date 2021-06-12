Philippine Independence Day event rescheduled for Sunday

The Philippine Cultural Association of Yellowknife says a celebration of Philippine Independence Day planned for Saturday is now tentatively rescheduled for Sunday.

Yellowknife’s Filipino community had been due to celebrate the nation’s 123rd Independence Day in Somba K’e Park. Organizers said bad weather in the city on Saturday had led them to postpone by a day.

The revised event will start at 1:30pm on Sunday.

“If the weather continues to be the same, the event may then be cancelled,” organizers said in a brief statement on Saturday morning.

At the moment, Sunday’s forecast suggests there is a chance of continued showers and possible thunderstorms in Yellowknife.