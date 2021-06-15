Yellowknifer looks for support in international baking contest

Yellowknife resident Jolene Fyfe has reached the closing stages of an online baking competition that could be worth $20,000.

Fyfe, a dental hygienist, started baking in 2013. This year, she entered the Greatest Baker competition, in which bakers across the world compete online with coaching from two professionals, a previous winner, and a finalist from the TV show Great British Bake-Off.

Bakers move on to the next round of the competition by garnering votes and placing at the top of their division. The winner receives $20,000 and a feature in Bake from Scratch magazine.

Fyfe “has a major sweet tooth” and started decorating cakes about three years ago, she said, when a friend begged her to make and decorate a wedding cake.

Jolene Fyfe decorating a cake. Photo: Submitted

“I’ve fallen in love with baking,” Fyfe told Cabin Radio. “I love making kids’ birthday cakes because it brings me joy to see their little smiles on their faces.”

Now, she’s looking for votes from residents to put her in the first-place position in her quarter-final pool by Thursday evening.

People can vote for free once every 24 hours or pay to submit extra votes. Funds go to the American No Kid Hungry organization.

“I’ve been posting a different cake every day on my Facebook,” said Fyfe. “I’ve probably made over 200 cakes now.”

Jolene Fyfe holding a cake she created. Photo: Submitted

A cake Jolene Fyfe made for a birthday. Photo: Submitted

If she wins the top prize, she said most of the funds would go toward the cost of attending a baking school in Nanaimo, British Columbia, starting in August.

Some money, however, would go toward creating baked goods for people who supported her throughout the competition.

“I’m assuming Covid will be over by then and I’ll bake up a storm and invite a bunch of people and have an outdoor thing with baked goods,” she said.

“I’ve had some dedicated voters – like, people have been voting every day for me since May 11, so it’s been over a month now.”

Fyfe paid tribute to the “amazing support system” in Yellowknife, describing multiple occasions on which residents at the grocery store have told her she has their vote.

“Yellowknife is really good for that though,” she said.

“If somebody is running for something, you want them to make it because they’re from Yellowknife.”

If you want to vote for Fyfe, you can do so on the competition’s website.

A cake made and decorated by Jolene Fyfe. Photo: Submitted