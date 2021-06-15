Two women elected chief in Tłı̨chǫ communities

Two women – Doreen Arrowmaker and Adeline Football – were two of the four Tłı̨chǫ chiefs elected Monday night.

Elections in all four of the Tłı̨chǫ communities – Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Wekweètì, and Gamètì – happened on June 14, which saw an unusually high number of women running for chief and councillor positions.

Wekweètì posted to its Facebook page to confirm Football will be the new – and first female – chief of the community.

Arrowmaker, who will take over as the chief of Gamètì, and Clifford Daniels, who was re-elected in Behchokǫ̀, both confirmed to Cabin Radio they had secured the role.

Results show Alfonz Nitsiza was re-elected in Whatì with a total of 134 votes in his favour out of 255 votes cast. Voter turnout reached 72 percent in the community, with 353 people casting votes.

Nitsiza beat Mary Ann Jeremick’ca and Joseph Moosenose for the top position in Whatì.

Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels at the 2020 Tłı̨chǫ Annual Gathering.

Results regarding elected councillors and official voting statistics are expected this morning.

More follows.