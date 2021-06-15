Yellowknife Yellowknife RCMP ask for help to find Tina Black Published: June 15, 2021 at 11:09am Sarah PruysJune 15, 2021 A photo of Tina Black submitted by the RCMP. Advertisement. Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public to help them find 41-year-old Tina Black. Back was last seen in downtown Yellowknife at 11:55pm on Monday, June 14.Advertisement. She is described as having brown hair and dark eyes, weighs 100 lbs, and is 5 ft 3 in. Anyone who knows where Black could be is encouraged to call the police at (867) 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text “nwtnutips” and a message to 274637. Advertisement. Related