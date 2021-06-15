Yellowknife RCMP ask for help to find Tina Black

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public to help them find 41-year-old Tina Black.

Back was last seen in downtown Yellowknife at 11:55pm on Monday, June 14.

She is described as having brown hair and dark eyes, weighs 100 lbs, and is 5 ft 3 in.

Anyone who knows where Black could be is encouraged to call the police at (867) 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text “nwtnutips” and a message to 274637.