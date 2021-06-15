RCMP say missing man from Behchokǫ̀ likely drowned

A man reported missing from Behchokǫ̀ last Thursday has been found dead and presumably drowned, police say.

According to an RCMP press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the 42-year-old – who has not been publicly identified – had not been seen for several days since heading out in a canoe early last week.

Police and local volunteers began a search and rescue mission for the resident shortly after his absence was first reported June 10. A helicopter was used to search the Frank Channel area.

The man was found dead in “a body of water” Thursday evening. RCMP did not provide a specific location.

Community members volunteered a boat and navigation services to retrieve his body, which was brought back to the Behchokǫ̀ RCMP detachment. The NWT Coroner presumes the man to have drowned at this time. A post-mortem examination has been ordered.

RCMP thanked the community and Acasta Heliflight for their help in locating the man and bringing him back to Behchokǫ̀.