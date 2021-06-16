Rainfall warnings for Hay River and Fort Smith

Hay River, Enterprise, and Fort Smith are being warned to expect persistent, heavy rain throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada posted an advisory stating heavy rain would begin overnight “and continue through the day on Wednesday.”

“Rain will taper off Thursday morning with total rainfall amounts expected to be in the 50 to 70 mm range,” federal forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Smith was terminated just before 9pm on Tuesday.

Storms remained forecast for much of the South Slave overnight.