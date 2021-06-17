YK RCMP charge man with sexual assault, exploitation

Yellowknife police have charged a man with sexual assault and exploitation related to an alleged incident at tryouts for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games.

According to a press release, Neil Barry worked in Tulita and Fort Simpson between 2007 and 2017. During that time he also travelled to Yellowknife and possibly other NWT communities.

The release states the incident is “believed to have occurred” at the summer 2009 tryouts in Yellowknife for the 2010 games.

In 2017, Barry moved to High Prairie, Alberta, and police said he “has a history” with the High School Prairie School District No. 48.

Barry was arrested in High Prairie on Tuesday and charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

The press release states that the Alberta RCMP opened the investigation into the historical sexual assault allegations, which Yellowknife RCMP then took the lead on.

“The RCMP are sensitive to how difficult it can be for a victim to report an abuser, whether it is immediately after an offence occurred or a length of time has passed,” the press release states.

Anyone with information related to these charges is asked to contact their local RCMP.

Barry will appear in Territorial Court on August 10.

Correction: June 17, 2021 – 16:47 MT. This article initially stated that Barry was also facing charges in High Prairie, Alberta. The RCMP later clarified that, in fact, Barry was arrested in High Prairie for charges laid in Yellowknife.