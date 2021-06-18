In a cryptic message, health authority says records are safe

Hay River’s health authority says no client records were exposed in an unspecified incident at an unspecified location on Wednesday.

In an extraordinary statement issued on Thursday evening, the health authority said “no client records were accessed or stolen” without explaining what had taken place or why that concern existed.

The authority’s statement acknowledged only that it had seen “concern amongst the public that client records were stolen,” but said this was not the case.

No further information was available regarding the incident. The CBC reported RCMP had confirmed a reported break-and-enter that day, but did not specify where. No suspects were identified.

“We cannot comment further on this as an RCMP investigation is ongoing,” the health authority concluded.