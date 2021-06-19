Fort Smith’s Desnedé Farmers’ Market to open on Sunday

The Desnedé Farmers’ Market will have its opening day on this Sunday, June 20 from 1pm to 4pm, according to its Facebook page.

This year, the market will be held in Fort Smith’s Mission Park.

The market will run every Sunday until September 26 and “celebrates food, arts, and crafts in Fort Smith.”

The name of the market “Desnedé” honours the “mighty river – Slave River.”

The location and time of the market have changed since last year, as it was previously held on Saturdays from 11am until 1pm outside near the town’s Centennial Arena.

Those looking to sign up to become a vendor at the market can still do so at the market’s website.