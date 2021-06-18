Hot, dry weekend ahead raises NWT wildfire risk

The NWT government on Friday warned the next three days are expected to be hot and dry across the territory, raising the risk of wildfires.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources urged residents not to leave their fires unattended, to bring a bucket of water or sand to put out their fire, and to make sure no signs of fire remain before they leave.

If you see signs of a forest fire, contact 1-877-693-3473. If you can, put out an unattended campfire.

Anyone planning to use fireworks is asked to do so in a clear area with no flammable items or woods nearby. Smokers are reminded to put out cigarettes and dispose of them in the garbage rather than throwing them out of a vehicle window.

“Just one cigarette can cause millions of dollars in damage if you’re unlucky – and you don’t want to be that person,” the territorial government said in a news release.

As of Friday afternoon there were two active wildfires in the NWT, both in the Dehcho region and caused naturally, not by humans.

There are currently no fire bans in the NWT, but fires are discouraged in some regions. Here’s a breakdown of expected weekend fire conditions across the territory.

Beaufort Delta

Fire danger across the region will be high or extreme throughout the long weekend. People are asked to think twice about having any open fires as they could spread extremely quickly.

Sahtu

Fire danger is expected to move to high in the coming days.

Dehcho

Fire danger in Wrigley is extremely high and fire danger in all communities in the region is expected to move to high over the weekend. Fires are not recommended.

North Slave

Fire danger is at high or extreme across the region except for Gamètì. Fires are not recommended.

South Slave

Fire danger is expected to grow to moderate or high in some parts of the region.