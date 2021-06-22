YK baker goes to next round in international baking contest

Jolene Fyfe, a Yellowknife resident who’s participating in the international Greatest Baker Competition, has made it on to the second-last round of the contest which could win her $20,000.

Last week, Fyfe was fighting to move past the quarterfinals and land a spot in the semi-finals. Now that she’s there, only 32 people are left in the online competition.

Bakers move on to the next round of the competition by garnering votes and placing at the top of their division. The winner receives $20,000 and a feature in Bake from Scratch magazine.

Just four people will make it to the next round, meaning she has to get enough votes to place first in her pool of eight people in order to make it to the finals.

A cake made by Jolene Fyfe. Photo: Submitted

Fyfe said she’s overwhelmed at the amount of support she’s received from people in the territory so far.

“I’ve had a lot of people messaging me like “I voted, did it help?” she said. “One hundred percent every vote helps, each vote is important to make it on to the next round.”

“I’m just so grateful for everybody that’s rooting for me and I appreciate everybody taking time out of their day to vote for me.”

She said watching her position flicker between first and second place on Thursday night in the quarterfinals was very stressful and she’s “so speechless and can’t even believe it” that she’s made it to the semi-finals.

“The last five minutes were intense,” she said. “I went from first to second to first to second – I almost passed out.”

“I was in first place and I think it was like 15 seconds and I watched it countdown to zero and I was still in first place and I couldn’t breathe properly.”

Even Yellowknife born-and-raised actor Dustin Milligan was putting out bids of support to get people to vote for Fyfe on Thursday night.

Fyfe said if she wins the competition, the money will go toward paying for pastry school which she’s set to attend starting in August.

To get Fyfe into the finals, people can vote once every day for free until Thursday at 7pm, or pay to submit extra votes with funds going to the American No Kid Hungry organization.

The winner of the entire competition will be announced on July 1.

Yellowknifer Jolene Fyfe holding a unicorn cake she created. Photo: Submitted