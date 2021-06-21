RCMP investigating fatal vehicle collision near Behchokǫ̀

RCMP say they are actively investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision near Behchokǫ̀.

According to a press release, police received a call for service around 5:30 am on Sunday for a single motor vehicle collision at marker 253 on Highway 3.

Three of the four occupants of the vehicle were transported for medical treatment. One occupant, a 22-year-old man from Behchokǫ̀, died at the scene. The man has not been publicly identified.

Police said no charges have been filed in relation to the incident. The investigation is ongoing and RCMP are working with the NWT Coroner Services.

RCMP are reminding motorists and passengers to practice safety and to wear seatbelts.