RCMP investigate bear spray and gun incidents in Fort Smith

Fort Smith RCMP say they are investigating an apparent attempted bear spray attack and firing of a gun just after midnight on Monday. No injuries have been reported.

According to an RCMP news release, a resident reported seeing someone attempt to use bear spray on others near a home on St Ann’s Street in Fort Smith on Monday at 12:15am.

Police later received a report that a gun was fired into the home – on the same street – of someone involved in the earlier bear spray incident.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the Fort Smith detachment at (867) 872-1111.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or texting “nwtnutips” with a message to 274637.