NWT’s public health emergency extended until July 6

The NWT’s public health emergency has been extended again.

Health minister Julie Green issued the extension on Tuesday, which gives the NWT chief public health officer expanded powers to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, such as implementing travel, isolation, and gathering restrictions.

Legally, the emergency has to be renewed or terminated every two weeks. It’s been extended continuously since it was first declared in mid-March 2020.

In early June, Green refused to provide benchmarks that would justify the end of the territory-wide state of emergency, when questioned in the Legislative Assembly.

However, restrictions are beginning to loosen in the NWT. Larger outdoor gatherings are now allowed, and isolation requirements have been eliminated or reduced for NWT travellers depending on vaccination status.

The latest extension of the public health emergency is set to last until July 6, 2021.