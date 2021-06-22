Applications open for 2021 EntrepreNorth business cohort

EntrepreNorth in Yellowknife is calling for applications to its 2021 Entrepreneur Growth Program, which will centre around local food products.

Each year, the non-profit accepts a small group of Indigenous entrepreneurs from across the three territories for a nine-month program. Participants receive mentorship on marketing, finance, investing, and other skills to help develop their businesses.

This year marks the fourth rendition of the program. Previous themes included land-based products, on-the-land tourism, and circumpolar fashion.

In a post announcing the 2021 cohort, the organization said: “Whenever people gather, there’s sure to be good food.

“It brings us joy and keeps us connected to each other and to the land we come from. Sharing food is a demonstration of our Northern hospitality at its finest that leaves people with lasting memories and a desire to come back for more.

“It’s also an important part of local economic development, our daily health and well-being, and growing sovereignty as communities and Nations.”

Businesses centred around harvested foods with a shelf life, such as dry meat, berries, and plants, as well as packaged foods and beverages are able to apply. Restaurants, food delivery services, and non-profits are not eligible for the program.

Applicants must be located in either the NWT, Yukon, or Nunavut and must identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis.

The deadline for applications is July 5. Those interested in applying can do so online.