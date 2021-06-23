A portion of the NWT’s Highway 1 between Enterprise and the Alberta border was excavated to help with drainage following flooding near the Swede Creek area last week.

The NWT’s Department of Infrastructure said the flooding was caused by excessive rain, and to help drain the area a 3.5 metre wide trench was dug through the highway.

“Highway 1 is open with one lane operating on a temporary bridge installed on kilometre 42 until water levels subside and repairs are completed,” wrote a spokesperson, noting the department will continue to provide updates through its Twitter account.

Approximately 300 metres of road is affected.