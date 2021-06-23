Financial assistance for online learning extended another year

Students in the NWT will be able to apply for grants from the territorial government to help offset the costs of online learning in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The territorial government launched the two grants last August to support students adjusting to remote schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The technology grant is a one-time grant which provides $750 to offset the cost of technology equipment. The support grant provides an additional $100 per month during the school year to help with additional costs such as internet fees.

Applications are due by June 30, but students are encouraged to apply ahead of the deadline so it can be processed ahead of the school year.

Those interested in the funding can apply online.