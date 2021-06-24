Heat warning issued for several NWT communities

People in Fort Providence, Kakisa, Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River, Inuvik, Fort McPherson, Tsiigehtchic, Fort Smith and Wrigley can expect hot temperatures in the coming days.

According to a notice from the NWT’s chief public health officer, beginning Thursday, day time temperatures in these communities are expected to reach or exceed 29 C with overnight lows between 17 to 20 degrees.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity conditions pose an elevated risk of heat illness including heat stroke. The risks are higher for young children, older adults, pregnant people, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Signs of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, vomiting, fainting, extreme thirst, rapid breathing and decreased urination. Anyone feeling dizzy or disoriented due to the heat should seek medical attention.

The chief public health officer is advising people in affected communities to wear loose-fitting light-weight clothing, stay hydrated, close windows and curtains during the hottest hours, use air conditions or fans, and schedule outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day. People and pets should also never be left inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures.

The heat wave is anticipated to last until the middle of next week.