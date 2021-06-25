Canada recalls some bear spray canisters for safety issues

Before you head out camping or hiking this summer, make sure to check your bear spray.

The government of Canada has recalled several canisters of bear spray for safety issues.

The recall alert issued on Wednesday says these canisters may not work properly and spray bear deterrent if a user needs to protect themselves against an animal.

Product Name PCP Reg. no Frontiersman Bear Attack Deterrent 26619 Frontiersman Bear Attack Deterrent 28410 Sabre Wild Max Bear Attack Deterrent 29114 Sabre Wild Max Bear Attack Deterrent 29357 The government of Canada has recalled these products for safety issues.

The affected products all have yellow nozzles, come in 225 gram and 325 gram containers, and have the following expiry dates – which can be found on the bottom underside of the canister:

March 2024

August 2024

September 2024

October 2024

November 2024

December 2024

Anyone who has purchased these products should return them to the store where they bought them for a replacement or a refund.

Approximately 130,000 cans of the affected products were sold across Canada between February and June 2021.

As of of June 18, there have been no reports of injury connected to the products in Canada.