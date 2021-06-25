Edmonton police issue warrants for Hay River man

Warning: This report contains details of a violent assault that some readers may find disturbing

The Edmonton Police Service has issued warrants in Alberta and the Northwest Territories for a man from Hay River wanted in connection with a “ruthless assault.”

According to a news release, Brent Cardinal, 36, is a suspect in the aggravated assault of a 30-year-old man at the Southgate LRT Station in Edmonton on May 26.

Police allege that around 2:30 that morning, three men assaulted the 30-year-old outside a locked terminal at the station, knocking him to the ground and kicking him in the face. After the man regained consciousness, police said he tried to get up before one of the suspects dragged him across the pavement and stomped on his chest. When the man again tried to flee the area on foot, he was caught by the suspects who continued to kick and punch him in the face.

Police said the man was able to escape the attack when another transit user opened the terminal door. He sought medical attention for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

Edmonton police said Cardinal is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and breaches of conditions.

He is also wanted in connection with a second assault later on the morning of May 26 in the stairwell of a nearby highrise complex. In that case, a 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

None of the allegations against Cardinal have been proven in court.

Anyone with information about Cardinal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.