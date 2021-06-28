RCMP arrest man charged with NWT murder after months-long search

After a search lasting almost eight months, NWT RCMP have arrested a man charged with murder late last year.

Police charged Ahmed Mohamed with murder and assault causing bodily harm in November 2020 after a 29-year-old woman was killed in Yellowknife on the night of October 31.

But police were unable to locate the 21-year-old and issued several public appeals for his whereabouts, saying he may have left the territory.

According to a Monday news release from RCMP, Mohamed turned himself in to the Yellowknife detachment on Saturday morning, where he was taken into custody.

“We are thankful that he is now in custody, and the family and friends of the victim will be able to have this case move forward in the justice system,” Sergeant Jason Hurley, commander of NWT RCMP’s major crimes unit, said in a statement.

None of the charges against Mohamed have been proven in court.

Mohamed is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on Wednesday.