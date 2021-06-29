Fort Providence RCMP say missing man’s body recovered

The body of a 56-year-old man from Fort Providence, who was declared missing after being swept away near the hamlet’s winter crossing, has been located.

In a Tuesday update, police said a helicopter from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources located the man deceased on Monday afternoon, about five kilometres from where he was last seen.

He has not been publicly identified, though CKLB, quoting officials from the community, reported the deceased was Knute Norwegian.

RCMP are now working with the coroner service.