Month-long event series planned to celebrate Yellowknife Pride

From a trivia night to a rainbow run, the 2021 Yellowknife Pride Festival’s event schedule features a range of inclusive activities.

The series begins on Friday, July 2 with the Youth Summer Social. In a Facebook event, the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife and Yellowknife Pride invited 2SLGBTQIPA+, questioning, and allied youth aged 12-30 to Fred Henne Territorial Park from 5pm to 10pm for food, music, and dancing.

Free transportation will be provided by the City of Yellowknife, with full details available on the Rainbow Coalition’s Facebook page.

The 2021 Yellowknife Pride Festival features six events between July 2 and August 8.

Five other events are scheduled to follow: Family Day at Rotary Park on July 10 from 10am to 1:30pm, a Rainbow Coalition performance at Folk on the Rocks on July 17, cupcakes at the Post Office on July 28 at 12pm, a trivia night at Elks Lodge on July 29 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm, and the Rainbow Run on August 7 at 10am.

“I’m really excited for our youth event on Friday, because I’m just excited for youth to have a space of their own to celebrate Pride and understand what that means,” said Chelsea Thacker, executive Director of the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife.

“I’m also really excited for our family event. Having all the families come out is what really makes the festival itself, and seeing the community come together to support and celebrate 2SLGBTQIA+ people is just the best thing ever.”

More information and event details can be found on Yellowknife Pride’s event page.