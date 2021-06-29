Severe storm warning issued for Fort Liard

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing “nickel-size hail and heavy rain” is bearing down on Fort Liard, forecasters said in a warning issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said that as of 4:30pm MT, the storm was located 25 km west of Fort Liard and was moving east toward the hamlet at 30 km/h.

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” the warning read. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Fort Liard’s weather station reported temperatures above 34C on Wednesday, within one degree Celsius of the hamlet’s all-time record high, 35.2C, set in 2014.

Factoring in the local humidity, Environment and Climate Change Canada said the temperature in the hamlet would feel more like 44C and cause “great discomfort” to those outdoors.