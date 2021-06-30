Power corp links overnight Yellowknife outages to lightning

The NWT Power Corporation linked a series of power outages affecting Yellowknife early on Wednesday to a thunderstorm passing over the hydro system supplying the city.

Residents reported losing power two to three times as Yellowknife, which is under a heat warning, experienced warmer-than-usual overnight temperatures of above 20C.

In a series of tweets, the power corporation first reported an outage at 12:43am, saying power had returned by 1:03am.

“There is currently a thunderstorm in the vicinity of Snare Hydro,” the corporation tweeted, referring to the Snare system of hydro dams that delivers power to the North Slave.

Another outage was reported by the power corporation shortly after 4am.

“There continues to be heavy lightning activity between Yellowknife and Snare hydro,” the power corporation said just before 5am as it reported power had again been restored.

The NWT’s wildfire map, which also tracks lightning strikes, showed bands of lightning in the area of the hydro system on Wednesday morning.

Whether any fresh wildfires had been triggered by the same lightning was not immediately clear.