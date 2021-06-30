Salt River First Nation opens cooling centre as Fort Smith bakes

The Salt River First Nation turned its Fort Smith conference centre into a cooling zone for residents as temperatures in the town again reached 30C on Wednesday.

Fort Smith is forecast to hit 38C later in the day, only one degree short of the all-time extreme high for both the town and the Northwest Territories as a whole.

Tuesday reached a high of 31.2C according to data from the town’s weather station. The overnight low did not dip below 24C.

“Salt River First Nation is offering the use of the conference centre as a respite to the extreme hot conditions,” the First Nation posted to Facebook.

“Bring your water bottles, ice will be provided.”

Earlier this week, the town’s Northern store said it would provide free bottles of water to residents who need them until further notice.

“There are a number of our community members who, for various reasons, do not have the wherewithal to deal effectively with this heat. It is vital that we all stay hydrated,” store staff posted online.