Dehcho RCMP investigating cause of Fort Simpson house fire Published: June 30, 2021 at 3:24pm Sarah SibleyJune 30, 2021 A photo from a GoFundMe page shows the aftermath of a house fire in Fort Simpson in June 2021. Police and the NWT's fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Fort Simpson that began at around 7:30am on Monday. Fort Simpson's fire department extinguished the fire, but the house is said to have sustained major damage. There were no reports of casualties. The cause has yet to be formally determined. A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been launched for Martina Norwegian, the owner of the home. Norwegian told Cabin Radio on Monday she was in Yellowknife when the fire happened and was travelling home to assess the damage.