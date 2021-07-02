‘Problem bear’ reported at North Slave’s River Lake

NWT wildlife officers say a black bear is breaking into cabins on River Lake, a lake between Prosperous and Prelude lakes north of the Ingraham Trail outside Yellowknife.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the territory’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the bear had been causing problems around cabins for the past two days.

The department advised cabin owners to “use extreme caution.”

“Officers are patrolling the area but have yet to spot the bear,” the department’s statement read.

Anyone who sees a black bear can call (867) 873-7181 as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“If you have a firearm and safety training and bear contact seems likely, shoot to kill,” the department said, urging residents to consult the GNWT’s bear safety guidance. “Make sure to report it to ENR as soon as you’re safe and calm.”