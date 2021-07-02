Yellowknife drops most Covid-19 facility rules from Monday

Most of Yellowknife’s municipal Covid-19 restrictions will be discontinued from Monday, July 5, City Hall said in a news release on Friday.

Masks will no longer be required in city facilities, appointments won’t be needed at the library, fieldhouse, multiplex, or pool, and school or gym bookings will resume under “school board parameters,” the city said.

The city said its changes followed the NWT chief public health officer’s recent easing of territory-wide restrictions on gatherings.

Masks are still recommended if you can’t keep a two-metre distance from others at city facilities, Friday’s news release stated. Masks remain mandatory on Yellowknife public transit “as physical distancing is not possible.”

The city said drop-in visitors to facilities will be responsible for completing a contact tracing form. The fire hall is once again open to the public.

“Visitors should continue to follow the signs in place at all city facilities and the city encourages users to access the city’s online services when possible,” Friday’s statement concluded.