Semi truck overturns, blocking Highway 3 south of Behchokǫ̀

Residents reported delays on the NWT’s busiest highway after a semi truck overturned between Behchokǫ̀ and Fort Providence on Saturday.

Photographs from the scene showed the truck and trailer splayed across Highway 3. The NWT government said the highway was closed at km 154, roughly 30 km north of the Chan Lake park.

Drivers who passed the incident said they were being led off the highway and around the accident site in order to continue their journeys.

At 5pm on Saturday, the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure said Highway 3 had since reopened. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

The department and RCMP have been approached for more information.