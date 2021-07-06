NWT government extends Covid-19 emergency into 17th month

The NWT government on Tuesday extended its public health emergency related to Covid-19 until at least July 20, taking the declaration into a 17th month.

The declaration, which gives the chief public health officer expanded powers to handle the pandemic, must be either extended every two weeks or terminated. The NWT’s health minister has now extended the emergency more than 30 times since March 2020.

However, the end of the emergency declaration may be in sight.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola last month said she expects the NWT’s remaining pandemic public health measures to be lifted by late fall this year.

At that point, measures sustained by the emergency declaration’s powers – like isolation protocols and travel restrictions – would cease to exist.

British Columbia lifted its state of emergency last week.