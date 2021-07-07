Yellowknife’s Arts in the Park returns on Wednesdays, Thursdays

Yellowknifers will be able to enjoy live music and local art in the sunshine outside City Hall starting this week.

Every Thursday night from 5:30pm throughout July and August, local artists will perform live and artisans will have displays at Sombe K’e Civic Plaza.

This week’s artists include country singer Ryan McCord and band PrimeTimePrine, playing covers of songs from the late John Prine.

Other musicians who will be performing at Arts in the Park include Andrea Bettger, Wesley Hardisty, and Sami Blanco.

Yellowknifers can also enjoy live performances during the lunch hour on Wednesdays with Arts in the Park Unplugged, a busking-style series. This Wednesday’s event will feature Jim Taylor and Ben Russo playing a mixture of East Coast and Celtic tunes – toe-tapping and spoon-playing is encouraged.

Future artists at the noontime event will include Miranda Currie and Abby Schelew.

“The city is pleased to be supporting more than 14 performers as well as local artists through Arts in the Park this year,” deputy mayor Steve Payne said in a statement. “Working with the NWT Arts Council, Music NWT, and NWT Arts has helped us to put on this series of community events that celebrate northern talent.”