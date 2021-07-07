Snowking hosting live music at Yellowknife’s government dock

Looking for live music in Yellowknife this weekend? Grab your friends, family, and rubber boots and head out to the Yvonne Quick Heritage Wharf – the city’s government dock.

Summer may be in full swing, but Snowking says he still reigns. Snowking’s Winter Festival is hosting High Tides & Harmonies on Saturday.

Between noon and 5pm on the shores of Great Slave Lake, there will be live performances from local musicians Baby Brian and Jay Gilday, Snowking merch sales, and door prizes. You may also spot Snowking and his visitors’ centre making a royal appearance.

Snowking advises the event will meet pandemic restrictions capping events at 200 people. Attendees are encouraged to socially distance and wear masks if they like.

Anyone headed to the event should take extra caution as city officials have warned higher-than-normal water levels at the government dock could pose safety risks.