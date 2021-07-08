Wildfire putting cabins near N’Dulee Crossing at risk

Northwest Territories environment officials are warning owners of cabins near N’Dulee Crossing about an out-of-control wildfire.

The wildfire is one of two new lightning-caused fires reported in the NWT’s Dehcho region over the last 24 hours. It’s located about 65 kilometres northwest of Fort Simpson and is approximately one hectare or 10,000 square metres in size.

No communities are currently at risk due to the fire.

Mike Westwick, a spokesperson for the territory’s environment department, told Cabin Radio two air tankers are dropping retardant on the wildfire and fire crews from the South Slave region headed out last night to help with fire suppression.

“Folks in the region have been contacting the folks who own them, [the cabins] as quickly as possible,” Westwick said.

“The most important thing, particularly for the folks with cabins at risk, is listen to the instructions from the regional wildfire staff. They’re calling people and giving them the right advice.”

The second new fire in the Dehcho region is about 10 hectares or 100,000 square metres in size and located approximately 12 kilometres east of the Fort Simpson airport across the Liard River. It has also received tanker action and fire crews will be working to help suppress it.

No communities, cabins or other structures are currently at risk due to that fire.

There are currently 10 wildfires burning across the Dehcho region. Over the next two days, wildfire danger in Wrigley, Fort Simpson, Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte is forecasted to be extreme.

Elsewhere in the territory there is one active wildfire burning in the South Slave region, 12 in the North Slave, two in the Sahtu, and one in the Beaufort Delta.

Westwick said while people can’t control weather conditions that can lead to wildfires, they can take steps to prevent human-caused fires.

A screenshot of the NWT’s live wildfire map as of Thursday morning.

“If you’re out on the land and fire danger is at high or extreme, we would really encourage folks to avoid fires if they can,” he said. “If it’s for food or warmth, then it’s best to keep it as small as possible and absolutely never, ever leave a fire unattended.”

To make sure a fire is completely out, Westwick recommends soaking it with water and stirring it with a stick until the air above the fire is cool to the touch.