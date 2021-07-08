Seeing black smoke near the YK airport? It’s fire training

Several Yellowknifers contacted Cabin Radio on Thursday with concerns about plumes of black smoke near the airport throughout.

According to a tweet from the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure, that’s because the Yellowknife Airport Fire Department is conducting fire training until 4pm.

“There may be large amounts of black smoke coming from the airport during this time,” the tweet reads.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said the “live fire training” is required to happen once a year for airport firefighters to participate in.

“This training assists the firefighters in their overall preparedness should an emergency occur at the airport,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Airport operations are not impacted and there are no safety concerns for passengers.