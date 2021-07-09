Fort Simpson Territorial Park reopens with limited capacity

Fort Simpson Territorial Park’s campground will reopen on Friday with limited capacity, NWT Parks says, as restoration work continues after May’s severe flooding.

The park has been closed all season so far. Flooding earlier in May meant the park could not open as scheduled on May 21.

Campsites 1-20 will be available, though there will be no power or shower building. Outhouses and potable water will be available.

The gatehouse won’t be open but the park operator will be on-site to confirm reservations. Campers must book online beforehand.