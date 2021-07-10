Highway closes again over wildfire west of Fort Simpson

Highway 1 is again closed west of Fort Simpson as an active wildfire threatens the road, the NWT government said on Saturday afternoon.

Fire FS-015, a small but growing wildfire first reported on Wednesday, was around five kilometres south of the road earlier in the day, at a location 100 km west of Fort Simpson on the highway toward Wrigley.

The highway between the two communities closed late on Friday but had reopened by mid-morning on Saturday. The NWT’s Department of Infrastructure said in a Saturday afternoon tweet the highway had closed again until further notice.

On Friday evening, the NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources said FS-015 had “exceeded fire suppression efforts at this time” and wildfire crews were reassessing how to respond to it. The NWT government’s website said the fire was “headed toward Highway 1.”

A much larger fire, FS-01, is burning on the north side of the Mackenzie River. That fire was not understood to pose an immediate threat to the highway. No communities are currently at risk from any fires in the NWT.

So far, the 2021 wildfire season is shaping up to be a little more active than other recent summers. To date, around 15,000 hectares of the territory’s trees have burned – the entire season in 2020 accounted for just 21,000 hectares.

There have been 53 separate fires this year (27 are still active as of Saturday) compared to 70 in 2020, 145 in 2019, and 59 in 2018.