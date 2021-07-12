Folk on the Rocks removes Young Dene from festival lineup

The Folk on the Rocks festival says Eugene Boulanger, who performs as Young Dene, has been removed from its roster of performers after allegations of harm were brought forward.

In a statement on Monday, festival organizers wrote: “Folk on the Rocks has been contacted by several persons who have shared alleged experiences of violence from a member of our 2021 artist lineup: Young Dene.

“In keeping with our commitments to safety and a community space free from harm, we have made the decision to remove Young Dene from our list of performers.”

Festival executive director Carly McFadden said the removal of Boulanger “was a difficult decision to make.”

By email, McFadden wrote: “Folk on the Rocks firmly believes survivors. At the end of the day, we are committed to making Folk a safe space.”

McFadden said the festival was made aware of rumoured allegations a few weeks ago but received “first-hand accounts by community members” on Sunday that “centred around experiences of sexualized violence.”

The allegations against Boulanger have not been independently reported to or verified by Cabin Radio.

This is the first time the festival has publicly removed an artist from its lineup, McFadden said, though she added Folk on the Rocks had previously “chosen not to work with performers for reasons of a similar nature.”

In a brief phone call on Monday, Boulanger said he had no comment and referred Cabin Radio to a lawyer who could not be immediately reached.