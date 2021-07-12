Boil-water advisory lifted for Sachs Harbour

The NWT’s chief environmental health officer has lifted the precautionary boil-water advisory for Sachs Harbour that had been in place since June 9.

Residents had been asked to boil their water as it had higher than normal levels of turbidity – or muddiness.

“The Hamlet of Sachs Harbour and the Chief Environmental Health Officer have observed that the turbidity levels have dropped to acceptable levels in treated water from the water plant and all issues has been corrected,” the territorial government said in an update.

“Normal use of drinking water may resume.”

No illnesses associated with the drinking water have were reported in the community.

Additional information can be found on the NWT government’s website.