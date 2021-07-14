Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Hay River, Enterprise

Federal forecasters have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Hay River and Enterprise.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada said conditions were favourable for a storm “capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain” as well as “intense lightning.”

The severe thunderstorm watch will continue into Wednesday evening.

The forest fire risk in Hay River and Enterprise is currently listed as medium, but is expected to drop to low on Thursday and Friday following the storm.