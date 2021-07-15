LKFN election nomination period opens July 16

The nomination period for Líídlįį Kúę First Nation’s (LKFN) August 23 election opens on Friday July 16 and runs for one month until August 16.

One chief and eight councillors are set to be elected for a three-year term, the First Nation said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

There are a number of criteria one must meet to run for a position on LKFN council, including being over the age of 18, a registered member of LKFN, and having no outstanding debt with the First Nation.

Nomination forms are available at the LKFN office in Fort Simpson.

An advance poll for the election will be open at the LKFN office on August 19 from 10am until 5pm.

Members can vote at the Fort Simpson recreation centre on August 23 from 10am until 5pm. Proxy votes will not be accepted, so members must vote in person.